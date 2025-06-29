Superman Cast Hits Beverly Hills for Movie Promotion

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — The stars of the upcoming Superman movie attended a press junket on Saturday, June 28, 2025, posing for photos and promoting the film. David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult, who play Clark Kent/Superman, Lois Lane, and Lex Luthor, respectively, showcased coordinated attire at the Los Angeles event.

This press tour stop is part of a larger promotional effort leading up to the film’s release on July 11. The cast members have actively engaged with fans on social media, sharing behind-the-scenes videos and participating in trending challenges. In a recent TikTok clip, Rachel introduced David, urging viewers to listen to him about the movie. Nicholas added humorously, “You better listen, and be nice.”

“Superman comes out July 11th; it’s an awesome movie with great action sequences and fantastic character development,” David explained during the event. He encouraged fans to see the film whenever they can, indicating the cast’s excitement for its release.

Earlier in the week, Nicholas made a TV appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live to further promote the movie. This press tour marks the third city they have visited.

The upcoming Superman film features not only heroes but also an extensive lineup of villains, including Lex Luthor’s adversaries and others from the comic universe. Writer/director James Gunn hinted at intriguing plot developments, saying Ultraman could be considered a powerful ally or foe in the film.

As excitement builds for the film’s debut, the cast continues to engage fans and share more updates, inviting everyone to join them in experiencing the new Superman adventure.