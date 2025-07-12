Entertainment
Superman Cast: Off-Screen Romances of Clark Kent and Lois Lane
HOLLYWOOD, CA — The latest Superman film, released on July 11, 2025, showcases the iconic romance between Clark Kent and Lois Lane, but off-screen, the relationships of the actors are also noteworthy. David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan, who portray the beloved couple, are both happily married.
David Corenswet married Julia Best Warner in 2023, after a romance that began in their teens at a summer theater camp in Pennsylvania. The couple welcomed their first child in early 2024. “I feel like I’ve been a dad for a long time,” David said, reflecting on their growing family.
Rachel Brosnahan has been married to Jason Ralph for several years. Their relationship began after they worked together, and in 2019, Rachel confirmed they had been married for some time. At a recent awards show, she expressed gratitude towards Jason, highlighting his support for her career.
Nicholas Hoult, who plays Lex Luthor, is married to model Bryana Holly, and the couple shares two children. At the 2024 Governors Awards, Nicholas referred to Bryana affectionately, confirming their marriage and the joys of parenthood.
Sara Sampaio, who plays Lex Luthor’s girlfriend, has been dating actor Ray Nicholson. The two went public with their relationship at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in 2024.
Other cast members, such as Nathan Fillion and Isabela Merced, have chosen to keep their personal lives private. Nathan, previously engaged, spoke fondly of his former partners but is currently single.
Isabela, who plays Hawkgirl, has not publicly confirmed a relationship, although she emphasizes the importance of representation in her on-screen roles. Meanwhile, Edi Gathegi, who portrays Mister Terrific, is happily married to Adriana Marinescu.
In contrast, Anthony Carrigan, who plays Metamorpho, is married to professional chess player Gia Olimp. Their serendipitous meeting on public transport led to a sweet relationship fondly remembered by Anthony.
The off-screen lives of these actors demonstrate that love is as central to their journeys as it is for their characters, adding depth to the Superman legacy.
