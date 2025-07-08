Superman Receives Positive First Reactions Ahead of Theatrical Release

LOS ANGELES, CA — The highly anticipated film Superman is set to hit theaters this Friday, July 11, 2025. Following its world premiere on July 7, audience reactions have emerged, painting a positive picture ahead of its release.

The social media embargo for the film was lifted after the premiere, allowing critics and influencers to share their first thoughts. Erik Davis from Fandango described the film as “a terrific start for the new DC Studios” while Collider’s Perri Nemiroff praised it for its “exhilarating action set pieces and well-placed humor.” These comments reflect a general excitement surrounding the film, which marks the debut of James Gunn‘s reimagined DC Universe.

Superman stars David Corenswet in the titular role, with Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. The supporting cast includes Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific and Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl. Gunn emphasized the importance of Superman as a symbol of goodness and decency in today’s society, stating, “People are looking for heroes right now.”

This film is significant as it is the first under Gunn’s leadership since he took over DC Studios in October 2022. Producer Peter Safran noted that previous attempts at defining the DC brand resulted in a fractured identity, which they are now aiming to unify.

Before full reviews are released, initial audience feedback continues to be overwhelmingly positive, with many calling Superman a refreshing take on the superhero story. The film runs for approximately 2 hours and 9 minutes and officially releases in theaters on July 11, 2025.