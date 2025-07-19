Superman Soars at Box Office with $55M Second Weekend

BURBANK, Calif. — Warner Bros. and DC Studios‘ latest film, Superman, is projected to earn $55 million during its second weekend at the box office, following a solid second Friday of $16 million. The film, which opened on July 11, has received positive responses, boosting its total earnings to an estimated $400 million worldwide by Sunday.

Superman has outperformed previous DC releases; for instance, Matt Reeves’ The Batman saw a 50% drop in its second weekend, taking in $66.5 million. Similarly, James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 experienced a 56% decline, grossing $65.2 million in its second weekend. By the end of the weekend, Superman is expected to sit with a total of $232.7 million domestically.

In the box office race, Universal’s Jurassic World Rebirth remains strong, adding $21.5 million in its third weekend, bringing its cumulative total to $274.2 million. Columbia Pictures and Screen Gems’ reboot of I Know What You Did Last Summer hopes to debut between $13 million to $15 million at 3,206 theaters, competing closely with Paramount Animation’s latest release.

In its Friday previews, I Know What You Did Last Summer garnered $2.2 million, while A24’s Eddington earned $625,000. While both films are striving for box office recognition, they look to capitalize on Superman’s buzz. Critics have been somewhat mixed about I Know What You Did Last Summer, giving it a 38% rating, while audience reactions sit higher at 69%.

The magic of Superman continues, not only in theaters but also on streaming platforms, with previous Superman films seeing a surge in viewership following the new release. This renewed interest highlights the character’s enduring appeal and the promising direction of DC’s cinematic offerings.