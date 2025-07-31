Entertainment
Superman Soars Past $300 Million at Domestic Box Office
Los Angeles, CA – The latest Superman film directed by James Gunn has surpassed $300 million at the domestic box office as of Thursday. This milestone makes it the first DC movie to achieve this feat since Matt Reeves‘ The Batman in 2022.
Superman has become the ninth DC film to break the three-century mark in the U.S.-Canada box office, following notable titles like The Dark Knight, which grossed $534.9 million, and 2017’s Wonder Woman with $412.8 million.
As it continues to perform well, Superman has outpaced Zack Snyder‘s Man of Steel, which earned $291 million, and Justice League, which made $229 million. The film, starring David Corenswet, reached the significant milestone on its 21st day in theaters, recording strong box office figures despite ongoing competition.
Currently, Superman is tracking 4% behind The Batman’s box office performance at the same time point, while it sits 2% ahead of Wonder Woman. This solid showing underscores a positive reception among audiences.
In parallel, Neon has launched a new horror film starring Dave Franco and Alison Brie, which opened to $2.65 million, including $1.3 million from previews. The outlook for the movie is projected between $8 million to $10 million over the upcoming five-day period.
The competitive atmosphere at the box office continues as blockbusters vie for audience attention. Despite mixed reactions to some new releases, director Michael Shanks’ body-horror film is expected to achieve a modest success.
Amid shifting dynamics in the industry, some observers are expressing concern over Warner Bros.’ current challenges. Yet, Superman’s significant box office achievement signals a hopeful moment for the DC franchise.
Recent Posts
- Kansas City Current Faces Racing Louisville FC in NWSL Showdown
- Sha’Carri Richardson Arrested After Airport Incident with Boyfriend
- Red Sox Revise Weekend Rotation after Trade Deadline
- Late Bloomer Morgan Hits Hollywood with New Sitcom and Stand-Up Success
- Potential Sequel to ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’ Sparks Excitement
- Uruguay Faces Brazil in Copa America Femenina Semifinal Showdown
- Pirates Beat Giants, Face Rockies Amid Trade Controversies
- Jason Momoa’s Chief of War Blends History and Action with Cultural Significance
- Lyles Faces Tough Competition at US Track and Field Championships
- White Sox Scratch Starter Before Trade Deadline, Weather Complicates Game
- Matt Rife and Elton Castee Buy Haunted Warren Home in Connecticut
- Indiana Fever Signs Chloe Bibby for Remainder of Season
- MLB Trade Deadline 2025: Major Trades Reshape Playoff Landscape
- New York City FC Beats León 2-0 in Leagues Cup Clash
- Paige Bueckers Prepares for Game Against Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark
- New Action Comedy ‘Heads of State’ Starring Cena and Elba Receives Mixed Reviews
- Dodgers Face Rays Amid Controversial Trade Deadline Decisions
- Eugenie Bouchard Retires After Final Match at National Bank Open
- Twins Trade Roster Before Series Against Guardians
- Mets bolster roster with key trades before trade deadline