Entertainment
Superman Statue Suspended Over London in One-Day Installation
London, England — Londoners were treated to a surprising sight today as a life-like Superman statue was suspended from the top of The Shard. The 11-foot sculpture, resembling actor David Corenswet, stands at an impressive height of 300 meters above the city skyline.
This one-day-only installation was created to promote DC Studios’ upcoming Superman film, directed by James Gunn. The statue, which weighs over 120 kilograms, was hoisted into place overnight, much to the delight of passersby.
Fans only have today to see Superman in the skies before he leaves for his next destination. Gunn took to social media, urging followers to “look up over The Shard! Superman is in theaters July 11.”
Social media reactions were swift. One excited fan noted, “That Superman statue looks epic up there! It’s like he’s watching over London. Cool sight!” Another user commented, “This is incredible,” while a third said simply, “I am in awe.”
Gunn expressed his excitement about the installation, stating, “To see such a realistic depiction of our Superman displayed on the top of The Shard is mind-blowing!”
Daniel Fulbrook, Head of Marketing for REM, which manages The Shard, also shared his enthusiasm: “Superman has stood as a symbol of hope and heroism for generations — it feels fitting that he now watches over London from one of its most iconic landmarks. To see him suspended within The Shard’s spire is truly surreal.”
The highly anticipated Superman film will be released in UK cinemas on Friday, July 11.
