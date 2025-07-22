Supermassive Studios Announces Layoffs, Delays Directive 8020 to 2026

Guildford, England — Supermassive Studios, known for its hit horror games, has announced layoffs and the delay of its sci-fi horror title, Directive 8020, which is now set to release in 2026.

In a statement on social media, the studio confirmed it began the redundancy process for around 36 employees. “This decision was not taken lightly, and we know this will be an incredibly difficult time for everyone,” the studio said. They emphasized that support would be offered to those affected by the layoffs.

Supermassive has shifted the launch of Directive 8020 to the first half of 2026, citing the need for more development time is essential to enhance the player experience. “The response to the game so far has been fantastic,” they added, acknowledging the support from their community. They also reassured fans that development on Little Nightmares III remains unaffected.

Originally slated for an October release, Directive 8020 aims to have a greater focus on action compared to previous titles. “So, how has the studio balanced the more advanced action gameplay while making sure its loyal casual audience can also experience the new story?” the studio asked in their announcement.

Supermassive Studios, based in Guildford, Surrey, gained popularity with their game Until Dawn, which was adapted into a film earlier this year. The studio remains committed to delivering quality experiences despite the recent challenges.