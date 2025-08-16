Entertainment
Supermodel Heidi Klum Causes a Stir with Cheeky Beach Photo
St. Barts, Caribbean
Supermodel Heidi Klum, 52, made headlines on Sunday, August 10, after sharing a daring summer photo on social media. The image shows Klum posing in knee-high water with a rock as her backdrop, donning only a bikini bottom.
In a unique twist, Klum used two tiny seashells to cover her upper half. However, one shell slipped, resulting in a wardrobe malfunction. Her cheeky nip-slip was partially concealed by a yellow star emoji on the post.
Klum captioned the now-viral image with a playful “Woopsy,” and credited those involved in her shoot. The location, St. Barts, was highlighted with fun emojis, and the post set to the catchy tune “Ooo La La La” by Sunmoon.
The shells used for coverage appeared to be part of a necklace from a St. Barts-based jewelry brand renowned for its nature-inspired pieces. Klum did not reveal the brand of her bikini bottoms, but they featured an animal print design and colorful leaf patterns.
This sultry shot is part of a series of water-themed photo shoots Klum has done lately, including a previous shoot by a pool in Beverly Hills. In a revealing interview with PEOPLE, she discussed her long history of posing nude and her thoughts on age and body image.
“I’ve been photographing nude or in lingerie since 1992, way before Instagram,” Klum stated. She emphasized that age does not deter her from feeling confident and sexy. “I feel like everyone should do what they want to do. I like to run around sexy — even now at 52.”
Klum’s light-hearted approach to body positivity resonates with many as she continues to break boundaries in the world of modeling.
Recent Posts
- NBA Supports New Betting Limits Amid Federal Investigation
- Cottontail Rabbits in Colorado Develop Horn-Like Growths from Virus
- 2025 Alaska State Fair Opens This Weekend in Palmer
- Measles Cases Rise: Stay Informed Before Traveling
- Mike Vennart Discusses His Musical Journey and Role in Cardiacs
- Brittany Snow Shares Summer Candle Picks for Home Fragrance
- Aldo de Nigris Jr. Makes Waves in ‘La Casa de los Famosos México 3’
- Navigating Personal Injury Arbitration in Charlotte: You Don’t Have to Go Alone
- Weekly Music Roundup: New Releases You Should Hear
- Supermodel Heidi Klum Causes a Stir with Cheeky Beach Photo
- Drakkar Klose Aims for Comeback Ahead of UFC 319 Fight
- Bill Hader and Ali Wong Enjoy Day Out in Los Angeles
- Chase Hooper Prepares for Major Fight at UFC 319
- Teoscar Hernandez Reflects on Reunion with Blue Jays Amid Dodgers Push
- Aces Edge Liberty in Thrilling Showdown, Boost Playoff Hopes
- Seahawks Sign Veteran Stars to Boost 2025 Roster
- 30-Year Mortgage Rates Hit Lowest Point in Nearly 10 Months
- Quarterback Competition Heats Up for Chiefs’ Third-String Spot
- Ángela Aguilar Responds to Personal Drama Amid Nodal and Cazzu Controversy
- Virginia’s Affordable Small Towns Attract Retirees Seeking Quality Living