Supermodel Heidi Klum Causes a Stir with Cheeky Beach Photo

St. Barts, Caribbean

Supermodel Heidi Klum, 52, made headlines on Sunday, August 10, after sharing a daring summer photo on social media. The image shows Klum posing in knee-high water with a rock as her backdrop, donning only a bikini bottom.

In a unique twist, Klum used two tiny seashells to cover her upper half. However, one shell slipped, resulting in a wardrobe malfunction. Her cheeky nip-slip was partially concealed by a yellow star emoji on the post.

Klum captioned the now-viral image with a playful “Woopsy,” and credited those involved in her shoot. The location, St. Barts, was highlighted with fun emojis, and the post set to the catchy tune “Ooo La La La” by Sunmoon.

The shells used for coverage appeared to be part of a necklace from a St. Barts-based jewelry brand renowned for its nature-inspired pieces. Klum did not reveal the brand of her bikini bottoms, but they featured an animal print design and colorful leaf patterns.

This sultry shot is part of a series of water-themed photo shoots Klum has done lately, including a previous shoot by a pool in Beverly Hills. In a revealing interview with PEOPLE, she discussed her long history of posing nude and her thoughts on age and body image.

“I’ve been photographing nude or in lingerie since 1992, way before Instagram,” Klum stated. She emphasized that age does not deter her from feeling confident and sexy. “I feel like everyone should do what they want to do. I like to run around sexy — even now at 52.”

Klum’s light-hearted approach to body positivity resonates with many as she continues to break boundaries in the world of modeling.