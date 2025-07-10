Supermodel Paulina Porizkova Engaged to Writer Aaron Greenstein

NEW YORK, NY — Supermodel Paulina Porizkova, 60, announced her engagement to writer Aaron Greenstein on July 9, 2025. The news comes just a few months after the couple made their relationship Instagram official in May 2023.

Porizkova shared her exciting news on social media with a video of the couple smiling together in a car, showcasing her new engagement ring. She captioned the post with the simple phrase, ‘He asked.’

The couple celebrated their two-year anniversary of meeting in February 2025, sharing photos of their relationship, including sweet moments and kisses. ‘Tonight, two years ago, we met in person. I already knew,’ Porizkova wrote in her anniversary post. ‘After a month of hour-long conversations, I only had one question. And it could only be answered one way. With a kiss.’

The model reflected on their time together, describing the past three months filled with laughter, love, and ‘goofiness’ during their memorable trips, including a kiss in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. ‘Three months of laughter, kisses, banter, love, and unalloyed goofiness, celebrated in the goofiest of ways in the most romantic city in the world,’ she said.

In a poignant commentary on love, Porizkova shared the challenges she faced in her journey to self-love and happiness. ‘I’ve spent the last three years being single and getting over the belief I was not worthy of love,’ she explained. ‘But I understand myself a whole lot better now.’

Before her relationship with Greenstein, Porizkova was married to the late Ric Ocasek, frontman of The Cars, for 28 years until their separation in 2018. She later dated West Wing creator Aaron Sorkin for a time. However, she is now focused on her new love.

‘I’m so grateful for his presence in my life. He helped heal me and reclaim myself,’ she shared about Greenstein. ‘There truly may be no better man.’