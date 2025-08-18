Supernova Event Unites Influencers in Anticipated Boxing Bout

México City, Mexico — The much-anticipated Supernova event is set to take place on August 17, 2025, at the Palacio de los Deportes, showcasing a unique blend of boxing, music, and comedy. At the center of attention are influencers Alana Flores and Gala Montes, who will clash in a heated conflict brought to the ring.

The event starts at 5 p.m. and features not only the main fight but also musical acts from popular artists, including Christian Nodal and María Becerra. Influencer Franco Escamilla will face Escorpión Dorado, with commentary by the hosts of the podcast La Cotorrisa and lead by Berth-Oh.

The match between Flores and Montes has stirred up excitement and controversy due to their different weights and heights. Initially set at 54 kg for Flores and 62 kg for Montes, the organizers opted for no weight limit, allowing each fighter to use different glove sizes — 12 ounces for Flores and 14 for Montes. The fight is scheduled for three intense rounds of two minutes each.

Previous tensions escalated during pre-event interactions, with Montes making pointed comments regarding Flores’s social circle and circulating alleged false images. In response, Flores claimed she would “give it back” in the ring, further heightening the theatricality of their rivalry.

As fighters began arriving for the event, Montes captured attention with a unique outfit, albeit without proper shoes, as she arrived barefoot in combat boots. Flores also presented herself ready for what she deemed the most produced fight of her career.

During the official weigh-in on August 16, Montes surprised everyone by eating a slice of pizza just before stepping on the scale, which led to jeers from Flores’s team. Montes weighed in at 68.5 kg, while Flores came in at 55.6 kg, intensifying discussions over their competitive parity.

As the event nears, enthusiasm continues to build, promising an unforgettable spectacle not only for boxing fans but for the wider audience drawn by the personalities involved.