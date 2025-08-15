Politics
Supreme Court Rules on Mississippi Social Media Law Amid Concerns
Washington, D.C. — The Supreme Court issued a brief order on August 14, allowing a Mississippi law that limits children’s access to social media to remain in effect, at least temporarily. Justice Brett Kavanaugh, a key figure in the Court, expressed concerns that the law could infringe on First Amendment rights but voted to uphold it, citing insufficient evidence from the plaintiffs.
The law, which aims to prevent minors from creating social media accounts without parental consent, has raised questions about its effectiveness and impact on children’s ability to access online platforms. Kavanaugh noted that the organization challenging the law, a trade group representing internet companies, did not convincingly demonstrate that enforcing the law would cause irreparable harm.
In his concurring opinion, Kavanaugh referenced the balance of harms standard previously established by the Court, indicating that while the law might not serve the public interest fully, the case’s circumstances did not warrant blocking its implementation at this stage.
This ruling occurs amidst ongoing discussions about the court’s approach to First Amendment issues, particularly following its decision in 2023 that allowed states to require age verification on certain websites. Kavanaugh’s opinion suggests that, contrary to fears of further restrictions on free speech, the First Amendment remains a protective measure against overreach.
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson noted that the Court often favors the Trump administration in these matters, highlighting a potential discrepancy in how justices assess harm based on the litigants involved. Trump’s administration has previously received expedited relief without substantial justification for irreparable harm.
