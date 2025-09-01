Surf Abu Dhabi: A New Wave of Luxury Experiences

Abu Dhabi, UAE — Abu Dhabi is making waves in the luxury tourism market with the opening of Surf Abu Dhabi, a massive wave pool designed to attract international surfers. Launched in October 2024, this high-tech facility features a 755-yard-long wave pool filled with saltwater from the Arabian Gulf. Surfers can ride waves for up to a minute, providing a unique surfing experience.

Ryan Watkins, the general manager of Surf Abu Dhabi, noted that the pool uses patented technology developed by surfing legend Kelly Slater. Slater, who has long dreamed of creating the ultimate wave machine, collaborated with experts to produce perfect waves. The pool’s technology was first showcased in 2015 at Surf Ranch in California.

The unique feature of Surf Abu Dhabi is its saltwater wave production system, which uses an underwater wing that pulls water along a specially shaped floor, creating consistent and controlled waves. This sets it apart from other wave pools that typically use freshwater.

Surf Abu Dhabi has positioned itself towards the luxury market, targeting affluent clients who seek exclusive surfing experiences. Customers can expect to pay around AED 3,500 (approximately $950) for a session in the main pool, which allows only four surfers at a time. For those looking for privacy, renting the entire pool is available at AED 20,000 (about $5,450) for 90 minutes.

Watkins explained the appeal of such high prices, stating, “Ours is a 55-second-long ride from tip to tip, and you’re going to get two perfect tubes.” In addition to the surfing experience, clients receive coaching and video review sessions to enhance their skills.

The global surf tourism industry is booming, reaching $68.3 billion in 2024 and expected to grow further. Surf Abu Dhabi aims to capture this segment, but faces competition from ocean surfing, which appeals to those seeking adventure.

Felippe Bonella Dal Piero, who leads the luxury surf travel company Mahalo Surf Experience, remarked on the growing interest from high-profile clients in wave pools. He provides exclusive surfing trips to CEOs and billionaires, and noted that many clients increasingly prefer the predictability of using wave pools for practice. “Surfers are broke,” he quoted others saying when he first proposed his luxury surf concept.

Dal Piero highlighted that while wave pools have their advantages, true ocean surfing offers a unique connection to nature that many affluent surfers desire. “If you are a billionaire, you have your life scheduled,” he said. “Jumping in the ocean, that’s all gone.”

According to Watkins, the safety and exclusivity of Surf Abu Dhabi’s pool have made it appealing to high-profile clients, including celebrities like Chris Hemsworth and Lewis Hamilton. As the surfing landscape shifts, Surf Abu Dhabi seeks to redefine what it means to surf in luxury.

Surf Abu Dhabi’s vision illustrates the changing face of luxury travel, as it blends advanced technology with traditional surfing culture, inviting the world to experience the art of riding waves in a new way.