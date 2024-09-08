Surge in Brazilian Butt Lifts Linked to Ozempic Weight Loss Effects

Plastic surgeons across the United States are reporting a noticeable increase in women seeking Brazilian butt lifts (BBLs) as a result of weight loss from medications such as Ozempic. As these weight-loss drugs have gained popularity, many users have experienced significant changes in their body shape, particularly in the buttocks area, often described as ‘Ozempic butt.’

Dr. Christopher Costa from Platinum Plastic Surgery in Las Vegas noted that appointments for BBLs have doubled in the past year. Many patients are expressing frustration with having lost weight but are dissatisfied with the resulting flattened appearance of their buttocks.

Dr. Derrick Antell, a plastic surgeon in New York City, echoed this trend, stating that his clinic’s BBL procedures have increased from 50 to 100 in a single year. Surgeons indicate that patients typically range in age from 20 to 40 years and have lost over 20 pounds due to their weight loss prescriptions.

The rapid weight loss associated with drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy can lead to sagging buttocks as the body loses subcutaneous fat and muscle in that area. Many women report losing disproportionately more weight around the hips and buttocks while retaining excess abdominal fat, which affects their overall body proportions.

Surgeons often employ two main techniques to restore volume to the buttocks of patients affected by these medications. The first technique involves transferring fat from the abdominal area to the buttocks. The second approach, known as a butt lift, entails removing excess skin and tightening the remaining tissue.

The average cost of a BBL ranges from $8,000 to $15,000, while some patients are opting for injectable fillers as a temporary solution to restore shape. Marlee Bruno, owner of Mind Body & Soul Medical spa in Pensacola, Florida, reported that demand for fillers has doubled in recent months.

As the trend of weight loss surgeries continues, more patients are expressing interest in additional body contouring procedures, including tummy tucks and arm lifts, in response to the skin changes caused by their weight loss journeys. Some medical professionals indicate that individuals who were previously unable to qualify for cosmetic surgery due to obesity are now finding themselves eligible after using weight loss drugs to reach a healthier BMI.

Recent statistics reveal an increase in the use of weight loss drugs, with a reported 1.7 percent of Americans, or approximately 5.6 million people, having been prescribed such medications. This figure has risen significantly from previous years, making cosmetic procedures following significant weight loss more common.