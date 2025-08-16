News
VA Surpasses 2.5 Million Claims Processed in Fiscal Year 2025
Washington, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced Wednesday that it has processed a record 2.5 million disability benefits and pension claims during fiscal year 2025. This figure surpasses last year’s total, marking a significant achievement for the agency.
During an interview with Scripps News, VA Secretary Doug Collins highlighted this major milestone, stating, “It’s exciting news about the VA putting the veteran first.” Collins took office on February 5 and noted that since then, the VA has eliminated a backlog of 100,000 claims.
“I’ve always had a philosophy: what gets measured gets done,” Collins explained. He detailed how the agency had previously faced a backlog of over 260,000 claims, with some taking more than 125 days to process. Currently, that backlog is reduced to under 160,000, representing a decrease of more than 37 percent.
Collins attributed this progress to a dedicated effort from his team. “We put more time and attention on it, we put more people on it, and we’re using overtime,” he said. However, he emphasized that the work is not yet finished.
As for the outcomes of these claims, Collins said, “It depends on the instance and how they go about it.” He noted that some claims are approved fully or partially, and veterans have the option to appeal if they disagree with the decisions.
Collins concluded with a commitment to ensuring veterans feel heard, stating, “We’re not the agency of just simply saying ‘no.’ We’re trying to give the benefit of the doubt to veterans so that they can apply and ensure they get every possibility to be heard.”
