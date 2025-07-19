Surprise Concert at Faneuil Hall by Teddy Swims and Thomas Rhett

BOSTON, Massachusetts – Superstar singers Teddy Swims and Thomas Rhett surprised fans with a pop-up concert at Faneuil Hall on Friday afternoon, July 18, 2025. Approximately 100 to 150 lucky guests enjoyed the impromptu performance just a day before the duo is set to take the stage at Fenway Park in a highly anticipated concert.

The concert at Fenway Park is scheduled for Saturday, July 19, 2025, and is already sold out. Excitement has been building among fans, as both artists have made a name for themselves in the music industry, blending elements of soul, R&B, pop, and country.

Earlier on social media, Rhett shared his enthusiasm, stating, “I have always dreamed of playing at Fenway Park.” This pop-up concert was not just a gift to their fans but an opportunity for the artists to connect with the Boston crowd ahead of the main event.

This pop-up event took many by surprise, including Rhett’s grandmother, affectionately known as “Mammy.” While walking near Faneuil Hall, she heard her grandson’s songs and, unaware of the special performance, tried to approach the venue. A Boston security guard did not initially believe her claims of being related to the famous singer.

Fortunately, Rhett spotted his grandmother among the crowd and shared a special moment with her, embracing her while Swims performed on stage. This heartwarming family moment added an extra layer of joy to an already festive occasion.

The pop-up concert showcased the camaraderie between Swims and Rhett and set an electrifying tone for their upcoming performance at Fenway Park, further fueling excitement among their fans.