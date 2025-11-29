OM Surprises with Unexpected Lineup Against Toulouse

Toulouse, France

The Olympique de Marseille (OM) will face Toulouse tonight in a Ligue 1 match, marking their 14th game of the season. Coming off four consecutive victories, OM aims for their fifth win in a row, but coach Roberto De Zerbi has made significant changes to the starting lineup that may raise eyebrows.

Despite being in a strong form, the head coach opted for adjustments to manage his squad effectively amid tight scheduling and injuries. Notable changes include the return of Nayef Aguerd, who replaces Benjamin Pavard. Aguerd is set to form the defense alongside Balerdi, while Weah and Emerson retain their positions on the flanks for stability.

A key shift falls in the midfield with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg moved to the bench. Geoffrey Kondogbia will start, bringing a more physical presence to the midfield alongside Vermeeren, who has performed well in recent European outings. The midfield tactics are geared towards disrupting Toulouse’s transitional plays which can be swift and dangerous.

On the offensive front, OM’s striking duo Greenwood and Paixao remain unchanged, but Pierre Aubameyang is substituted out for Vaz, emphasizing the need for fresh legs in crucial moments. These adjustments illustrate De Zerbi’s strategic approach to maintain high intensity while reducing fatigue for his squad.

As the match approaches, the pressure mounts for Marseille to extend their positive run, but the revamped lineup must quickly gel to avoid any missteps tonight at the Stade Vélodrome.