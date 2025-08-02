Surprising Developments Shape 2025 WNBA Season

NEW YORK, NY — The 2025 WNBA season continues to bring surprises, with expansion teams exceeding expectations and previous dynasties struggling on the court. The league’s storylines have taken unexpected turns, making this season particularly intriguing.

One of the biggest surprises has been the performance of the Golden State Valkyries, the league’s newest expansion team. Despite having the lowest preseason win total set at just 8.5, the Valkyries have already won nine of their first 16 games. Players like Aaliyah Edwards and Doga Soy are integral to their success, boosting the team’s chances of making the playoffs.

However, the Valkyries suffered a setback when star player Kelsey Thornton underwent season-ending knee surgery. This injury puts pressure on her teammates to maintain momentum as they fight for postseason positioning.

This season has also seen standout performances from rookie guards. Traditionally, rookie guards take time to adjust, but players like Paige Bueckers are challenging that notion. Bueckers is on track to achieve one of the highest metrics for rookie guards in league history, prompting a shift in how we perceive rookie performance.

Another remarkable turnaround is happening with the Atlanta Dream, which has not had a winning record since 2018. With the addition of key players and a new head coach, Atlanta has emerged as a playoff contender. However, the team faces uncertainty with star player Cheyenne Parker‘s recent knee injury.

In another surprising twist, the Las Vegas Aces no longer dominate the league as they did two years ago when they won back-to-back championships. Currently, they struggle with a negative net rating and have seen their roster’s depth diminish. While they are still playoff contenders, their recent form raises questions about their championship capabilities.

Off the court, CBA negotiations are ongoing as the current agreement expires on October 31. With rising league revenue and interest, the players aim to negotiate a deal that reflects the league’s growth. Tensions are high as players have made their demands clear, signaling ongoing challenges in achieving a fair agreement.

As the season progresses, with both on-court actions and off-court developments unfolding, fans and players alike await what the future holds for the WNBA.