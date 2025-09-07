Surveillance Video Reveals Fatal Stabbing on Charlotte Light Rail

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Surveillance video released by the Charlotte Area Transit System shows the moments before and after a deadly stabbing on the Lynx Blue Line light rail on August 22, 2025. The video highlights an incident in which 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska was attacked by 34-year-old Decarlos Brown Jr. shortly before 10 p.m.

According to police, Zarutska boarded the train at 9:46 p.m. and was sitting in front of Brown, unaware of the impending danger. About four minutes later, Brown unfolded a pocket knife and approached Zarutska, stabbing her three times, including once in the throat.

The video, which has been edited to exclude the actual stabbing, shows passengers reacting to the incident as blood drips onto the floor. Witnesses report that Zarutska collapsed soon after the attack. Security officers from CATS were on the train, but in the car ahead of where the stabbing occurred.

Brown exited the train at the next station and was quickly apprehended by authorities. He was later treated at a local hospital for a laceration on his hand, which remained unexplained as the source of the injury was not clear.

Brown has since been charged with first-degree murder related to Zarutska’s death. A judge has ordered a competency evaluation for him. He was reported to have a significant criminal history, including a previous prison sentence stemming from robbery with a dangerous weapon.

The tragic incident has sparked discussions about public safety on the transit system, leading CATS officials to announce a series of enhanced safety measures. Officials state they have hired a new chief safety and security officer and tripled the safety budget, along with plans to improve security camera systems.

In light of this tragedy, Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles expressed her condolences and called for a reevaluation of safety measures in public transit. “My prayers remain with [Zarutska’s] loved ones as they continue to grieve through an unimaginable time, and I’m heartbroken — thinking hard about what safety truly looks like in our city,” Lyles stated.

As investigations continue, the community honors Zarutska, who fled Ukraine in search of a new beginning. Her family created a GoFundMe account to support her memory and has so far raised over $38,000. The investigation is ongoing as police work to determine a motive behind the stabbing.