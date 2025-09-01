Survey: Over 60% of Gen Z in U.S. Favor Hamas Over Israel

Boston, MA — An alarming new survey has revealed that 60% of Generation Z voters in the United States support Hamas, the designated terrorist group, over Israel. The Harvard-Harris poll, conducted from August 20 to 21, surveyed 2,025 registered American voters.

This marked a significant generational shift, as those aged 18 to 24 were the only age group showing favor for Hamas. Among all respondents, support for Israel outweighed that for Hamas, with 74% backing Israel and only 26% supporting the militant group.

Additionally, the survey highlighted a partisan divide on the issue. While 82% of Republicans expressed support for Israel, only 67% of Democrats did the same. The differences reflect growing political polarization regarding U.S. support for the Jewish state.

The poll also indicated that many Americans are wary of Hamas’s ongoing influence in Gaza. About 58% of respondents believe Israel should agree to a hostage deal only if Hamas permanently leaves Gaza. Recently, an agreement was reached for Hamas to release hostages in exchange for a 60-day cease-fire.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has insisted on Hamas meeting all of Israel’s demands to end the war, which includes a complete withdrawal from Gaza.

Amidst these tensions, the humanitarian situation in Gaza has worsened significantly, with thousands fleeing the region amid increased Israeli military operations. Israeli forces recently discovered the bodies of two hostages in Gaza, raising concerns about the fate of those still held captive.

The findings from this survey illuminate a growing divide among younger Americans regarding complex global issues, as engagement and perspectives on conflicts evolve over time.