Survivor of September 11th Attacks Shares His Story and Lessons Learned

Edward Fine, a survivor of the September 11, 2001 attacks, recalls the harrowing details of that fateful day. Dressed in a gray suit, black leather Cole Haan shoes, and carrying a leather briefcase, Fine has preserved these items as mementos of a life-altering experience.

On that day, Fine was visiting the World Trade Center for a meeting when tragedy struck. He was on the 87th floor of the north tower when the first plane hit. The emergency descent down 87 floors, alongside hundreds of others, remains vividly etched in his memory.

As he fled the building, Fine’s thoughts were focused on his next appointment. However, the south tower’s collapse interrupted those thoughts, prompting him to look back and witness the horrifying cloud of debris rushing toward him. An EMT’s urgent warning saved his life as he ducked just in time.

After the chaos, Fine found himself standing amidst devastation, with ash covering him and an overwhelming sense of darkness surrounding him. He stumbled from the wreckage, feeling that he had survived for a reason, a realization that eventually redirected his life.

In the years following the attacks, Fine has channeled his experiences into a new passion. He currently works for Unilife, a company that develops single-use syringes aimed at protecting healthcare workers from needle stick injuries. Outside of work, he treasures the time spent with his granddaughter, emphasizing the importance of family and resilience.

Fine believes in the mantra, ‘No matter how dark the day, tomorrow’s coming.’ This perspective shapes his dedication to making each day better than the last, a testament to the strength of the human spirit in the face of adversity.