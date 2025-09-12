Survivor Becomes Nurse: A Journey from Tragedy to Healing

NEW YORK, United States — On September 11, 2001, Jocelyn Brooks found herself on the 40th floor of the North Tower of the World Trade Center, working in finance when tragedy struck. Her life changed that day, sparking a journey from survivor to nurse.

In a personal essay, Brooks reflected on her upbringing in Trinidad, where she witnessed her mother care for 12 children with limited access to healthcare. “I prided myself in anticipating her next move,” Brooks recalled, describing how she helped her mother with supplies. This experience ignited her passion for health care, even as she initially pursued a career in finance.

On 9/11, Brooks was at Lehman Brothers when she saw debris falling outside her window. “In my heart, I knew that I was going to die,” she said. She escaped by racing down 40 flights of stairs, a moment that forced her to reassess her life’s purpose, eventually leading her to nursing.

Leaving her finance career at age 48, Brooks embraced her calling and graduated after nearly ten years of hard work. She now works in the bone marrow transplant unit at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, often caring for patients affected by 9/11 exposure. “I care for them, hold their hands, listen to their stories,” she said, emphasizing the deep connection she feels with her patients.

Brooks advocates for ongoing funding to support 9/11 responders and survivors. “As we get older, chances of us developing cancer increase,” she warned, urging legislators to fight for necessary funding. “I survived for a purpose. I know now that my purpose is to serve, to heal, and to offer hope,” she concluded.