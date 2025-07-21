Survivor Remembers Sinking of U.S.S. Indianapolis 80 Years Later

RICHMOND, Va. — A video recording from 2001 sheds light on the tragic story of Richard Paroubek and the sinking of the U.S.S. Indianapolis, a disaster that occurred 80 years ago this month.

On July 30, 1945, the heavy cruiser was hit by two Japanese torpedoes while moving through the Philippine Sea. The ship sank within 12 minutes, claiming the lives of approximately 300 men.

“Strangely enough, I did not hear or feel the explosion,” Paroubek recalled. “But I found myself unconscious on the deck.” He was left to struggle for survival along with 900 other crew members.

“After that, the ship started to list pretty strongly,” he added. “I just put my feet over the railing and slid down the side of the ship into the water.”

Paroubek described the harrowing night that followed, marked by lack of water and food. “People were crying out for their shipmates,” he said, revealing the chaos and desperation among those who managed to stay afloat.

He remembered swimming among sharks, saying, “I saw the fins floating around, and I’d hear somebody scream.” Out of the initial group, only 67 survived the first morning after the sinking.

Rescue finally arrived four and a half days later, with just 316 men found out of the 1,195 who had served on the ship. Many died from injuries, sun exposure, and dehydration.

<p“First of all, it was wonderful getting out of the water; this was heaven,” Paroubek said about the rescue. However, he also mourned the loss of friends, saying, “My two shipmates who were in the office with me did not survive.”

In later years, the U.S.S. Indianapolis tragedy gained broader attention, particularly due to a famous scene in the 1975 film Jaws. The story remains relevant today, as figures like U.S. Navy Commander Amy Thomas honor the legacy of those lost.

“The Indianapolis displays the tragedy and triumph of war,” Commander Thomas stated. “We all continue to carry their legacy.”

As the years pass, Paroubek’s memories and stories grow more valuable. “It’s nice to see the guys again,” he said of his fellow survivors, reflecting on the camaraderie they shared.

Before his passing in 2010, Paroubek remained dedicated to honoring the bond formed through shared traumatic experiences. His testament continues to resonate, emphasizing the importance of remembering the sacrifices made.

<p“Eighty years gone, one sailor’s voice still echoes,” he said about hope and remembrance. “This will carry on the feeling of the Indianapolis and the sacrifice of the 880 men.”

As of July 2025, only one known U.S.S. Indianapolis survivor, 98-year-old Harold John Bray, resides in California.