Survivor Season 49 Cast Revealed, Features Former Marvel Executive

LOS ANGELES, CA — CBS announced the cast for the upcoming 49th season of Survivor, set to premiere on September 24, 2025. Among the contestants is Nate Moore, a former executive at Marvel Studios and producer of the Black Panther films.

The 47-year-old Moore is one of 18 players competing for a million-dollar prize. He left Marvel earlier this year to become an independent producer. Moore’s background includes his work on notable projects like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Captain America: Brave New World.

The upcoming season will feature contestants ranging from 25 to 52 years old. Along with Moore, noteworthy contestants include Alex Moore, a political communications director from Washington, D.C., and Jake Latimer, a correctional officer from Alberta, Canada.

Two players from this season will return for Survivor’s landmark 50th season in spring 2026. Jeff Probst, the show’s host, hinted that contestants were excited about the opportunity, especially since the casting for the 50th season is still in progress.

Other cast members of Survivor 49 include Kimberly “Annie” Davis, a musician from Texas, and Steven Ramm, a rocket scientist from Denver. The season was filmed in the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji, lasting 26 days.

With its big premiere approaching, Survivor remains a favorite, having recently topped the 2024-25 television ratings among key demographics. Fans are eager to see who will become the next Sole Survivor as the new adventures unfold.