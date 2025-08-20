Entertainment
Survivor Season 49 Cast Revealed, Features Former Marvel Executive
LOS ANGELES, CA — CBS announced the cast for the upcoming 49th season of Survivor, set to premiere on September 24, 2025. Among the contestants is Nate Moore, a former executive at Marvel Studios and producer of the Black Panther films.
The 47-year-old Moore is one of 18 players competing for a million-dollar prize. He left Marvel earlier this year to become an independent producer. Moore’s background includes his work on notable projects like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Captain America: Brave New World.
The upcoming season will feature contestants ranging from 25 to 52 years old. Along with Moore, noteworthy contestants include Alex Moore, a political communications director from Washington, D.C., and Jake Latimer, a correctional officer from Alberta, Canada.
Two players from this season will return for Survivor’s landmark 50th season in spring 2026. Jeff Probst, the show’s host, hinted that contestants were excited about the opportunity, especially since the casting for the 50th season is still in progress.
Other cast members of Survivor 49 include Kimberly “Annie” Davis, a musician from Texas, and Steven Ramm, a rocket scientist from Denver. The season was filmed in the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji, lasting 26 days.
With its big premiere approaching, Survivor remains a favorite, having recently topped the 2024-25 television ratings among key demographics. Fans are eager to see who will become the next Sole Survivor as the new adventures unfold.
Recent Posts
- Betfred British Masters Set for Exciting Showdown at The Belfry
- Wisconsin Lottery Results: Big Wins on August 20, 2025
- Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti Spotted on Yacht Amid Engagement Rumors
- Oscar Winner Ariana DeBose Mourns Her Mother’s Death from Cancer
- Ilona Maher: From Pink Scrum Cap to Rugby Superstar
- Heavy Rain and Flooding Expected in New York City This Week
- Patricia Richardson to Reunite with ‘Home Improvement’ Cast on New Show
- Wordle Reveals Today’s Answer: EXTOL for August 21st
- MLB Playoff Picture Tightens as Season Nears End
- North Carolina Lottery Results Announced for August 20, 2025
- Winning Lottery Numbers Announced for Florida Games
- Miami Heat’s Smith Eyes Return for Training Camp After Injury
- Hurricane Erin Strengthens, Coastal Warnings Issued Ahead of Impact
- Winning Numbers Announced for $650 Million Powerball Prize
- West Virginia Lottery Players Can Win Big with Various Games
- Winning Lottery Numbers Announced for August 20, 2025
- Vermont Man Leads Police on High-Speed Chase, Captured in Connecticut
- Powerball Jackpot Surges to $643 Million After No Winner
- AEW Dynamite Causes Chaos Before Forbidden Door in Glasgow
- Michigan and Ohio Lottery Results for August 19, 2025 Revealed