Sports
Survivor Series Week: WWE Raw Climaxes with High-Stakes Drama
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — WWE Raw’s November 24 episode was packed with excitement leading into Survivor Series. The show, which served as the final lead-up to the major event, featured intense rivalries and high-stakes matches.
Roman Reigns opened the show as he prepared for Saturday night’s WarGames match. This week, he will join The Usos, CM Punk, and Cody Rhodes to face off against Brock Lesnar, Bron Breakker, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, and Bronson Reed.
Cody Rhodes joined Reigns in the ring, questioning his motives for the WarGames match. Reigns asserted his loyalty to his team, stating, “I’m in the war a lot longer than Cody has been.” As the tension heightened, CM Punk interrupted, leading to a heated exchange about titles and team dynamics.
Meanwhile, an advantage match featured members from both WarGames teams, where participants sought a crucial one-man advantage. Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul ultimately secured the win for Team Paul Heyman, gaining the upper hand ahead of the weekend.
This episode also showcased the progression of the ‘Last Time Is Now’ tournament. Gunther advanced by defeating Carmelo Hayes, and Solo Sikoa scored a win over Penta after Penta sustained an injury during the match.
Dominik Mysterio also addressed his upcoming title match with John Cena, vowing to reclaim the Intercontinental Championship. His floor show, however, was interrupted by an imposter dressed as Cena, leading to a chaotic moment in the ring.
In a surprise climax to the night, the atmosphere turned chaotic as both WarGames teams clashed, culminating in a massive brawl that brought out Brock Lesnar. As the WWE universe braced for Survivor Series ahead, the drama and rivalries continued to escalate.
