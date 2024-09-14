Suryakumar Yadav Celebrates 34th Birthday as India’s T20 Cricket Star

India’s renowned T20 cricketer, Suryakumar Yadav, celebrates his 34th birthday today. Known fondly as ‘Surya’, he has become a key figure in the Indian cricket team, receiving warm birthday greetings from fans and fellow players alike. Suryakumar has carved a unique identity in T20 cricket, contributing significantly to several memorable victories for India. His style of play makes him a formidable opponent in this format.

Suryakumar is often compared to former South African captain AB de Villiers and is hailed as India’s own ‘Mr. 360’ for his innovative batting technique. Recently, Suryakumar struggled with an injury which saw him miss the initial games of the Duleep Trophy 2024. However, there is hope he will participate in the upcoming T20 series against Bangladesh in October.

As of now, Suryakumar has represented India in 1 Test, 71 T20Is, and 37 ODIs. In T20 Internationals, he boasts an impressive average of 42.66 with 2432 runs, including four centuries and 20 half-centuries. His strike rate of 168.65 underlines his aggressive batting approach. Suryakumar has held the top spot in the ICC T20 rankings for a significant time and is currently ranked second.

The year 2022 was particularly outstanding for Suryakumar, where he emerged as the first Indian to score over 1000 runs in T20 Internationals in a calendar year. He amassed 1164 runs across 31 matches, achieving two centuries and nine half-centuries.

Among players, Suryakumar stands as the third player to secure four or more centuries in T20 Internationals, a feat shared only with Rohit Sharma and Glenn Maxwell. He also leads as the joint top player for the number of ‘Player of the Match’ awards in T20 Internationals alongside Virat Kohli and Virandeep Singh, each claiming 16 awards.

Despite his success in T20, Suryakumar’s One Day International (ODI) and Test cricket performances have been modest. He debuted in ODI cricket against Sri Lanka in July 2021, showcasing potential with a debut half-century. However, he has yet to replicate his T20 success in this format, averaging 25.76 from 37 matches with four half-centuries.

Suryakumar’s inventive batting arsenal includes sweeps, reverse sweeps, and paddle shots, effectively utilizing his strong wrists. This flexibility allows him to play shots on both fine leg and long-off with precision and cover drives with ease.