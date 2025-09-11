Suspect Arrested in Brutal Killing of Queens Couple

BELLEROSE, Queens — A man suspected of killing an elderly couple in their home and setting it on fire was captured by police on Wednesday in Midtown Manhattan, authorities said. Jamel McGriff, 42, was arrested after being tracked using stolen credit cards from his alleged victims.

The NYPD reported that McGriff was apprehended at Lucky Strike Times Square around 5:40 p.m. after officers monitored his transactions through their domain awareness system. Each use of the victims’ credit cards triggered alerts to nearby officers, leading them to his location shortly after he made a purchase at the Regal Union Square theater.

Police were investigating the double homicide of Frank, 76, and Maureen Olton, 77, whose bodies were discovered after a fire engulfed their Bellerose home on Monday. Officials described the crime as a “horrific double homicide,” in which the couple was brutally attacked before the house was set ablaze.

“Mr. Olton was found in the basement tied to a pole with multiple stab wounds,” said NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch. “Mrs. Olton was severely burned on the first floor.” Detectives believe McGriff spent five hours in the Oltons’ house prior to the fire.

Surveillance footage shows McGriff approaching the couple’s door, claiming he needed to charge his phone. After being initially turned away, he gained entry into their home, where police say both victims were ultimately murdered. He was last seen on video walking away with two bags.

McGriff has a lengthy criminal record, with 30 years of offenses including robbery and a failure to register as a Level 3 sex offender. He was recently released from prison in 2023 after serving 16 years.

Residents of Bellerose expressed shock and fear after the incident. Neighbor Mike Lavore remarked, “It’s one of the most disgusting things I’ve ever heard of.” Others described the Oltons as friendly and caring members of the community.

McGriff was still being questioned Wednesday night at the 107 Precinct in Queens. Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.