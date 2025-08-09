Suspect with Hammer Shot by Police in Hudson Incident

HUDSON, Ohio—A local criminal defense attorney was shot by police after allegedly threatening an officer with a hammer on Thursday. The incident unfolded in the mid-afternoon at a residential neighborhood in Hudson.

The attorney, who has not yet been publicly identified, has struggled with mental health issues in recent years, according to sources familiar with his situation. Witnesses reported seeing the man acting erratically prior to the confrontation.

Officers responded to a report of a disturbance and encountered the suspect, who was reportedly brandishing a hammer. According to police statements, officers attempted to de-escalate the situation, but the suspect did not comply.

After several warnings, police discharged their weapons, striking the individual. Emergency services quickly arrived at the scene and transported the suspect to a local hospital for treatment.

“We are committed to ensuring the safety of our community and our officers,” said Hudson Police Chief. “We will review the incident thoroughly, as we do with all officer-involved shootings.”

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is also looking into the matter, as is standard procedure in officer-involved shootings. Further details will be released as the investigation continues.