Suspect in Kidnapping and Murder of University Student in Custody

Published

2 days ago

on

Lagos State Police Handover Suspect

The Lagos State Police Command has announced that Ayomide Adeleye, a 23-year-old male, is now in custody as the primary suspect in the kidnapping and murder of Christianah Idowu, a student from the Federal University of Agriculture in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

This information was communicated by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin, via a post on social media platform X on September 5, 2024. He stated that the 9 Brigade of the Nigerian Army had officially transferred the suspect to the police command around 2:00 PM.

According to reports, Christianah Idowu was kidnapped while traveling from her home in the Itaoluwo area of Ikorodu to the University of Lagos for her industrial training. The suspect allegedly contacted the victim’s family, demanding a ransom of 3 million Naira for her release.

After negotiations, the family managed to pay a reduced amount of 350,000 Naira, but unfortunately, Christianah was not released even after the ransom payment was completed.

Intelligence operatives were able to trace the suspect’s location using the Bank Verification Number (BVN) linked to the account where the ransom was deposited. Investigations began on August 26, revealing significant connections between the suspect and Christianah through social media interactions.

The investigation progressed rapidly as operatives tracked the suspect’s mobile phone activities, leading them to his family’s residence in Ikorodu.

Rachel Adams

