Suspect Tyler Robinson Jokes Online After Charlie Kirk’s Shooting

Provo, Utah – Tyler Robinson, 22, sparked outrage after joking online about his resemblance to a shooting suspect involved in the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University on September 13, 2025. Kirk was shot and killed during an event on campus, prompting a nationwide manhunt for the gunman.

On September 14, a day after Kirk’s death, Robinson quipped in a Discord chat about a ‘doppelganger’ trying to frame him. His comments came shortly after the FBI released surveillance images of the suspect and asked for help identifying him. In the chat, Robinson made light of a possible $100,000 reward for information leading to an arrest, joking he would only take a cut.

Investigators claim Robinson set up on a rooftop near the event stage and fired a single shot that killed Kirk. Following the outcry from his online jests, Robinson was arrested. Authorities said he turned himself in after being persuaded by family and friends. He is expected to be formally charged soon.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Utah Governor Spencer Cox have expressed their outrage over the shooting. Trump called for the death penalty for the suspect, labeling Kirk a ‘fine person’ and a ‘son’ to him.

As investigations continue, Robinson’s background reveals that he experienced growing hostility toward Kirk in recent months. His family describes historical political discussions at home that became increasingly contentious, highlighting concerns over his radicalization.

Meanwhile, speculation surrounds whether Robinson could face capital punishment if convicted. Under Utah law, the death penalty can be sought for aggravated murder, but only under specific circumstances that require a unanimous jury decision.