Suspended Lawyer Charged with Murder of Girlfriend in Nashville

Nashville, Tennessee — Jared Streich, a 40-year-old suspended lawyer, has been charged with the murder of his girlfriend, Miranda Gray, 46, following an alleged strangulation incident in her Nashville apartment on Monday morning. The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department reported that Streich, a former attorney in Rutherford County, had a documented history of domestic violence against Gray, resulting in four previous arrests over six months.

According to police, Streich called 911 at around 9:30 a.m., claiming that Gray was unresponsive and requesting an ambulance. Upon arrival, officers discovered Gray deceased and noted that Streich was unwilling to answer questions about how long she had been unresponsive. An autopsy later confirmed that Gray had suffered ‘numerous injuries’ and died from strangulation.

Prior to this incident, Streich was suspended by the Supreme Court of Tennessee in June for six years due to two separate domestic violence arrests that occurred in February and April. In the February arrest, he allegedly threatened Gray with a knife during an argument over stolen money. He was prohibited from having contact with her under a court order but was reportedly in her apartment when Gray was found dead.

The police report indicates that Streich violated bond conditions stemming from his earlier aggravated assault charge, where he was accused of holding Gray at knifepoint. In that incident, officers reported finding Streich sitting on the couch with a blank stare after his confrontation with Gray.

Following the murder charge, Nashville homicide detectives arrested Streich for violating bond conditions as the investigation into Gray’s death continued. He had been previously arrested multiple times for various assaults against Gray, including an incident on July 20 where she reported he cut her wrist with a knife. Although charges were filed in these cases, they were ultimately dropped.

In later interviews, Gray expressed interest in pursuing an Order of Protection but declined to follow through, according to police documents.

Streich has allegedly refused to speak with police regarding Gray’s death and is currently being held on a $75,000 bond, with a court appearance scheduled for August 28.