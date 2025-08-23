News
Suspended Lawyer Charged with Murder of Girlfriend in Nashville
Nashville, Tennessee — Jared Streich, a 40-year-old suspended lawyer, has been charged with the murder of his girlfriend, Miranda Gray, 46, following an alleged strangulation incident in her Nashville apartment on Monday morning. The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department reported that Streich, a former attorney in Rutherford County, had a documented history of domestic violence against Gray, resulting in four previous arrests over six months.
According to police, Streich called 911 at around 9:30 a.m., claiming that Gray was unresponsive and requesting an ambulance. Upon arrival, officers discovered Gray deceased and noted that Streich was unwilling to answer questions about how long she had been unresponsive. An autopsy later confirmed that Gray had suffered ‘numerous injuries’ and died from strangulation.
Prior to this incident, Streich was suspended by the Supreme Court of Tennessee in June for six years due to two separate domestic violence arrests that occurred in February and April. In the February arrest, he allegedly threatened Gray with a knife during an argument over stolen money. He was prohibited from having contact with her under a court order but was reportedly in her apartment when Gray was found dead.
The police report indicates that Streich violated bond conditions stemming from his earlier aggravated assault charge, where he was accused of holding Gray at knifepoint. In that incident, officers reported finding Streich sitting on the couch with a blank stare after his confrontation with Gray.
Following the murder charge, Nashville homicide detectives arrested Streich for violating bond conditions as the investigation into Gray’s death continued. He had been previously arrested multiple times for various assaults against Gray, including an incident on July 20 where she reported he cut her wrist with a knife. Although charges were filed in these cases, they were ultimately dropped.
In later interviews, Gray expressed interest in pursuing an Order of Protection but declined to follow through, according to police documents.
Streich has allegedly refused to speak with police regarding Gray’s death and is currently being held on a $75,000 bond, with a court appearance scheduled for August 28.
Recent Posts
- Tennis Star Taylor Townsend Hosts Fashion Bash During U.S. Open
- Liverpool Faces Newcastle Without Key Player Alex Mac Allister
- Mexican Drug Lord Ismael ‘El Mayo’ Zambada Pleads Guilty to Trafficking Charges
- Inter and Torino Set for Season Opener at San Siro
- Eagles Release Former Syracuse QB Kyle McCord Ahead of Regular Season
- Inter Milan Faces Torino in Season Opener with Midfield Changes
- Active Shooter Reported at University of Arkansas’ Mullins Library
- University of Arizona Welcomes Students Back for Fall Semester
- Alcaraz and Djokovic Face Tough Tests in US Open Draw
- Bears Considering Trade for Offensive Lineman Jordan McFadden
- Shedeur Sanders Confident About Making Browns’ Roster Despite Struggles
- Eagles Waive Offensive Lineman Kenyon Green Before 53-Man Roster Deadline
- University of Florida Appoints Dr. Landry as Interim President
- Aleksandar Kovacevic Returns to US Open as Professional Tennis Player
- Brazilian Tennis Players Face Tough Competition at US Open 2025 Qualifiers
- Zizou Bergs Reflects on Mental Struggles During 2025 Season
- Dolphins Release Veterans Ahead of NFL Roster Deadline
- Predictions for Day 2 of the US Open Women’s Singles Matches
- West Virginia University Announces 2025 Sports Hall of Fame Inductees
- Extreme Heat Wave Hits Southern California, Sparking Wildfire Concerns