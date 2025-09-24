News
Suspicious Package Closes Sunshine Skyway Bridge in Both Directions
TAMPA, Fla. — The Sunshine Skyway Bridge is closed in both directions after police discovered a suspicious package on Wednesday morning. Authorities from St. Pete police reported that a person left the package around 11 a.m. before jumping off the bridge.
In response to the incident, a bomb squad is investigating the package as a precautionary measure. Law enforcement aims to ensure public safety while determining the nature of the package.
Traffic has been severely affected. Southbound lanes are closed and traffic is being diverted at 54th Avenue South. Northbound traffic is redirected at I-75 and I-275, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
This incident has raised concerns among commuters using the bridge, as officials continue to assess the situation. Residents and travelers are encouraged to consider alternate routes while the investigation is ongoing.
The situation is still developing. Authorities urge anyone in a mental health crisis to reach out to services available by calling 988, 211, or 911.
