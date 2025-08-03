Entertainment
Sussex County Fair Kicks Off for 10 Days of Fun
Sussex County, New Jersey – The Sussex County Farm & Horse Show, also known as the New Jersey State Fair, opens today and will run for ten days until August 9. This annual event showcases a variety of agricultural exhibits, horse shows, and carnival attractions.
Attendees can look forward to an exciting mix of activities, including games, live entertainment, and a wide selection of food concessions. The fair aims to celebrate local agriculture and provide fun for the entire family.
Event organizers state that both locals and visitors are welcome to join in on the festivities. The fair not only highlights the agricultural heritage of New Jersey but also serves as a community gathering spot for people of all ages.
As the event kicks off, many are eager to enjoy the vibrant atmosphere and the countless traditions that have become synonymous with the Sussex County Fair. From the thrill of amusement park rides to the charm of showcases featuring livestock, each day promises to offer new experiences.
This year’s lineup includes a variety of live performances and competitions, further enhancing the fair’s appeal. Visitors are encouraged to participate and engage with the local culture through the many activities planned throughout the ten days.
