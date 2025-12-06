SUV and Dump Truck Crash Injures One in Upper Darby Township

Upper Darby Township, PA (December 6, 2025) – A collision involving a sport utility vehicle and a dump truck injured one person and disrupted traffic in Upper Darby Township on Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred shortly before 2:00 p.m. on December 5, in the 8600 block of West Chester Pike, as reported by local fire radio.

Initial reports indicate that the SUV and dump truck collided along the busy thoroughfare, prompting emergency responders to arrive swiftly. Following the crash, live electrical wires fell onto the dump truck, creating an immediate hazard and halting rescue efforts until the power was safely shut off.

PECO personnel arrived roughly 15 minutes later and confirmed that the electricity had been turned off. Emergency responders were then able to approach the dump truck and assist the trapped driver.

Authorities have yet to release details about how the collision transpired or which vehicle may have been at fault. The extent of damage to the vehicles involved remains unclear, but officials confirmed that one person was transported to Lankenau Medical Center for treatment. No additional updates on that individual’s condition have been provided at this time.

Further information may be released once a detailed investigation of the crash is completed. We wish the injured individual a swift and complete recovery.

Crashes involving large vehicles like dump trucks often result in serious injuries due to the weight difference when colliding with smaller vehicles. Significant force can lead to severe trauma, requiring extensive medical care and rehabilitation.

In high traffic areas such as West Chester Pike, the risk of such collisions increases, particularly with many commercial vehicles sharing the road. When negligence factors in, determining liability can become complex.