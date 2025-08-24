Svajda, Prizmic Shine in US Open Qualifying Matches

NEW YORK, USA — Zachary Svajda and Dino Prizmic stood out on the ATP Challenger Tour during the US Open qualifying matches on August 24, 2025.

The 22-year-old Svajda, known for his consistent backhand, entered the tournament after an impressive summer. He won 10 consecutive matches, clinching titles in Newport, Rhode Island, and Lexington, Kentucky. “I dedicated my Newport title to my father, who is battling cancer, and my Lexington win to my mother,” Svajda said. The American will face fellow qualifier Zsombor Piros in his first main-draw match.

20-year-old Croatian Prizmic also had a noteworthy summer, with a 27-9 record on the Challenger circuit. “It’s a good start to try and become a top player,” Prizmic remarked about his success. He is set to play against 15th seed Andrey Rublev in his first-round match. Currently ranked fourth in the PIF ATP Live Race to Jeddah, he aims for a spot in the Next Gen ATP Finals.

Emilio Nava, another American player, is near a Top 100 debut and will compete against last year’s finalist, Taylor Fritz. Nava has racked up 35 wins this season, the most of any American.

Brandon Holt, who gained fame for upsetting a seeded player at Flushing Meadows in 2022, is back in the main draw after winning two Challenger titles this year. He faces Nuno Borges in the first round.

Kamil Majchrzak, currently ranked 76th, has split time between the ATP Tour and Challenger events and will start his US Open campaign against Hugo Dellien.

As the tournament begins at Flushing Meadows, anticipation builds for a thrilling season finale.