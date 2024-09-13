Sven-Goran Eriksson’s Life and Legacy Celebrated at Emotional Funeral in Torsby

Sven-Goran Eriksson, a respected figure in the world of football, was laid to rest in his hometown of Torsby, Sweden, following his passing at the age of 76 due to pancreatic cancer. The funeral was held at Fryksände Church on a Friday morning, attended by approximately 600 guests, including family, friends, and notable personalities from the football community.

Among the mourners were former England manager Roy Hodgson, former Manchester United and England captain David Beckham, and Italian lawyer Nancy Dell’Olio, a former partner of Eriksson. The church service was also accessible to the public via a live stream, as per Eriksson’s final wishes. The event was characterized by its emotional and celebratory tone, featuring wreaths from both FIFA and Eriksson’s former club, Lazio.

The ceremony began with somber piano music but transitioned to uplifting songs including Elton John‘s “Candle In the Wind” and Frank Sinatra‘s “My Way.” Guests were invited to place red roses on Eriksson’s coffin, an act followed by a New Orleans-style procession leading to the local museum for speeches and remembrances.

Roy Hodgson described the funeral as beautiful and typical of Eriksson and his family, emphasizing the global reach of those who came to pay their respects. Beckham honored Eriksson in a heartfelt tribute, referring to him as “a true gentleman” and expressed gratitude for being made the captain of the England team during Eriksson’s tenure.

Sven-Goran Eriksson was acclaimed for being England’s first foreign football manager, serving from 2001 to 2006. He also managed various international and club teams, leaving a significant legacy in the sport. Eriksson was widely praised for his contribution to football and regarded as a transformative figure in Swedish football. His impact and character were fondly remembered by those present at his funeral.