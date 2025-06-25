Sports
Svitolina Aims for Victory Against Haddad Maia in Bad Homburg Open
BAD HOMBURG, Germany — Elina Svitolina, the seventh seed, is set to face unseeded Beatriz Haddad Maia in the second round of the Bad Homburg Open on Wednesday. Both players are looking to secure a spot in the quarterfinals, with second seed Jasmine Paolini waiting for the winner.
Svitolina is coming off a straight-sets victory over Elise Mertens, winning 7-5, 6-4. Despite facing pressure from Mertens, Svitolina saved several set points and made key breaks to clinch the win. Haddad Maia, on the other hand, easily defeated lucky loser Ashlyn Krueger, 6-1, 6-4, marking her second win over Krueger this season.
This upcoming match marks the first time Svitolina and Haddad Maia will face each other on grass, adding an intriguing element to the encounter. Svitolina has had a strong season with impressive performances, including quarterfinal finishes at the Australian Open, Indian Wells, and Roland Garros. She recently won her 18th career singles title in Rouen and is noted for her powerful serve and strong return game, recording 121 aces this season.
Haddad Maia’s singles results have been more modest, with a semifinal appearance in Strasbourg and fourth-round finishes in London. However, she has found success in doubles, winning the Nottingham title with Laura Siegemund.
Experts predict Svitolina as the favorite in the matchup due to her recent form and statistics. According to betting odds, Svitolina is listed at 21/50 to win, while Haddad Maia stands at 37/20. Predictions also indicate Svitolina has approximately a 73% chance of winning, given her overall performance this season.
The match is scheduled to start at 8:00 AM ET and can be watched on Sky Sports Tennis in the UK and on the Tennis Channel in the US.
