Sports
Svitolina, Gauff, and Andreeva Lead Tennis Faces at National Bank Open
Toronto, Canada – Elina Svitolina, currently ranked No. 13 in the world, faces No. 31 Anna Kalinskaya on Friday in the Round of 32 at the National Bank Open. Svitolina enters the match as the favorite with odds at -300, while Kalinskaya is listed at +225. This matchup is set to commence around 3:00 PM ET at CENTRE COURT.
In tennis betting, these odds indicate an implied probability of victory for Kalinskaya at 75.0%. As tensions rise, betting experts remain cautious, highlighting the inherent risks involved in gambling.
In another notable match, Cori Gauff, ranked No. 2, is anticipated to play against Veronika Kudermetova, ranked No. 42, on Thursday. Their match is also quite significant as it will be their fourth career encounter. Gauff is the predicted winner in a two-set match.
Ahead of their clash, Gauff boasts a solid season, maintaining a 14-5 record on hard courts in 2025. She recently battled through the second round, defeating Danielle Rose Collins in a closely contested match, winning 7-5, 4-6, 7-6. Gauff was aggressive in her performance, hitting 38 winners, but struggled with consistency on her second serve, finishing with 23 double faults.
Kudermetova secured her spot in the third round after defeating Cristina Bucsa and Olga Danilovic in straight sets. She also displayed impressive serves, recording 2 aces and winning 82% of her first serve points.
In addition, Mirra Andreeva, ranked No. 5, is set to make her debut at this tournament against McCartney Kessler. Andreeva, with a record of 20-4 on hard courts in 2025, comfortably defeated Bianca Vanessa Andreescu in the previous round, despite not scoring any aces during the match.
Kessler, ranked No. 32, reached this stage following victories over Maya Joint and exhibited resilience by coming back from a set down to secure her win in the second round. The match is scheduled for Thursday at 6:00 PM ET on ROGERS.
With several matches heating up, the tournament promises thrilling action as players strive for advancement.
