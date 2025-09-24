Sports
Swansea Stuns Forest with Last-Minute Comeback in Cup Clash
NOTTINGHAM, England — Swansea City secured a dramatic victory against Nottingham Forest in the third round of the English League Cup on September 17, 2025. The match saw Swansea come back from a two-goal deficit, clinching the win with a last-minute goal.
Forest grabbed the lead early, with forward Jesus netting two goals in the first half. His first goal came at the 15-minute mark after a strong run down the left by Hutchinson, whose deflected shot set up a calm finish for Jesus at the far post.
Just before halftime, Jesus scored again following a swift counterattack. Hutchinson found him at the edge of the box, allowing the Brazilian striker to double the lead and seemingly secure Forest’s spot in the next round.
However, Swansea wasn’t ready to give up. Midway through the second half, they found renewed hope when Eom Jisung‘s corner was met by a header from a Swansea player, bringing them within one goal and igniting cheers from the home crowd.
In a thrilling climax, the stadium erupted in the dying minutes when a well-timed cross was fired home by Burgess, leveling the score at 2-2. With the match poised for penalties, chaos ensued for Forest as they struggled to clear another corner.
In the seventh minute of extra time, Burgess completed the comeback, scoring the decisive goal to give Swansea an unexpected but thrilling win, eliminating the two-time Champions League champions from the tournament.
