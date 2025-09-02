SWAT Team Responds to Armed Situation in McDonald, Pennsylvania

MCDONALD, Pa. — Allegheny County officials reported that their SWAT team responded to an armed situation in McDonald, Washington County on Monday night.

According to Washington County dispatch, first responders arrived at a home in the 300 block of Fairmont Street just before 10 p.m. after receiving reports about a man with a firearm.

Officials from Allegheny County later confirmed that the SWAT team was dispatched to assist with the ongoing incident.

No further information about the situation has been released, and authorities continue to manage the scene. The incident is still developing, and residents are urged to stay away from the area.

This situation is being monitored closely, and updates will be provided as more details become available.