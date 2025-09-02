News
SWAT Team Responds to Armed Situation in McDonald, Pennsylvania
MCDONALD, Pa. — Allegheny County officials reported that their SWAT team responded to an armed situation in McDonald, Washington County on Monday night.
According to Washington County dispatch, first responders arrived at a home in the 300 block of Fairmont Street just before 10 p.m. after receiving reports about a man with a firearm.
Officials from Allegheny County later confirmed that the SWAT team was dispatched to assist with the ongoing incident.
No further information about the situation has been released, and authorities continue to manage the scene. The incident is still developing, and residents are urged to stay away from the area.
This situation is being monitored closely, and updates will be provided as more details become available.
Recent Posts
- SWAT Team Responds to Armed Situation in McDonald, Pennsylvania
- Texas Lottery Reports Record Powerball Wins Ahead of Huge Jackpot
- Harry Styles Acts Like Prince at Paris Wedding
- Gold Hits Four-Month High Ahead of U.S. Labor Data
- Max Johnson Overcomes Injury, Competes for UNC Quarterback Spot
- Disney+ Announces Premiere Date for ‘Chad Powers’ Starring Glen Powell
- Seventh Seed Paolini and Fernandez Advance in US Open
- Seattle Storm and Los Angeles Sparks Clash for Playoff Spot
- Mariners Aim for Playoff Spot as Roster Expansion Approaches
- South Carolina Beats Virginia Tech 24-11 in Season Opener
- Kansas City Current Clinches NWSL Playoff Spot with Victory
- Former Heavyweight Boxer Joe Bugner Dies at Age 75
- Texas Tech Booster Launches Ad Push to Save College Sports
- Lynx Clinch WNBA Regular Season Title with 94-70 Victory
- Key NFL Injuries to Watch as Season Begins
- Rare Aurigid Meteor Shower Peaks This Weekend
- Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Massachusetts and Rhode Island
- NFL Second-Generation Players Shaping New Season
- Ryan Clark’s Awkward Encounter with Aaron Rodgers at Steelers Training Camp
- Dr. Mehmet Oz Discusses Medicaid Reforms with Lara Trump