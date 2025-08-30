Entertainment
Sweatshirt Dispute Sparks Controversy in Reality Show
Monterrey, Mexico — A dispute over a sweatshirt has ignited debate inside and outside the reality show, La Casa de los Famosos México 2025. The controversy arose when Mariana Botas borrowed a sweatshirt from Aldo de Nigris, leading to public outrage from his grandmother, Doña Lety.
The issue started after the departure of Priscila Valverde when Mariana claimed she was cold and asked to wear Aldo’s sweatshirt. Initially hesitant, Aldo eventually agreed but made light-hearted jokes about the situation. The tension escalated when another participant, Shiky, alleged that Mariana smelled the sweatshirt at night, prompting laughter from other housemates. Mariana denied the claim with irony.
Doña Lety expressed her displeasure during a livestream, directly addressing Mariana: “Tell Mariana not to be cruel. Aldito is cold and wants his sweatshirt back.” She added that Mariana, who has a car worth $23,000, should not be overly attached to the sweatshirt. Doña Lety criticized the production for not allowing Aldo to have more clothing in the house, requesting that Mariana’s family send sweatshirts for Aldo.
The incident has sparked intense discussions on social media, with some fans supporting Aldo and his family while others argue that Doña Lety’s reaction was excessive. Additionally, the show’s production has faced criticism for creating a narrative suggesting a possible romance between Aldo and Mariana—viewed by many as a forced storyline.
Mariana’s behavior in the house has also been in the spotlight. Her comments about Aldo’s mental health, suggesting he may have a “mental disorder,” drew backlash, as many considered it irresponsible. This remark silenced the room during a conversation but quickly gained traction online.
The ongoing discord has united viewers into opposing camps on social media, with trending hashtags linked to both Aldo and Mariana. As the drama unfolds, it remains unclear how this rivalry will impact the fate of both players as tensions continue to rise among the housemates.
