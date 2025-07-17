Sweden and England Clash in Quarterfinal Showdown

Zurich, Switzerland — The UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 quarterfinals kick off with a highly anticipated match between Sweden and England at Stadion Letzigrund on July 17, 2025. Both teams are vying for a spot in the semifinals of this prestigious tournament.

Sweden comes into the match with an impressive record, having topped Group C with three wins and no losses. They started the tournament with a narrow victory against Denmark, winning 1-0, followed by a decisive 3-0 win over Poland. Sweden concluded the group stage with a strong performance, defeating Germany 4-1.

Meanwhile, England, the defending champions, advanced to the quarterfinals as the runner-up of Group D. After suffering a 2-1 loss to France in their opening match, the English team rebounded with a dominant 4-0 win against the Netherlands and a resounding 6-1 victory over Wales.

Both teams have faced each other nine times previously, with Sweden holding a slight edge, boasting four wins, while England has secured two victories and three matches have ended in draws. Sweden remains undefeated in their last five matches, while England has three wins and two losses.

The Swedish lineup features key players like Kosovare Asllani and Stina Blackstenius, while England relies on stars such as Lucy Bronze and Leah Williamson. This game promises to be a thrilling encounter as both teams aim to prove their dominance in European women’s football.

Fans can catch the match live on various broadcasting channels, ensuring the excitement of this high-stakes encounter is available to viewers across Mexico, Central America, and Latin America.