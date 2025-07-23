Swedish House Mafia Makes History at Arthur Ashe Stadium

New York City, NY — Swedish House Mafia will headline a major show at Arthur Ashe Stadium on September 11, making them the first electronic act to perform at the iconic venue. This performance is part of the group’s new “3.0” era, promising a reimagined experience for fans.

The trio emphasizes an energetic and immersive show that is unlike anything they have delivered before. The announcement follows the release of their latest single, “Wait So Long,” which is the first under their new label, SUPERHUMAN MUSIC.

In honor of September 11, Swedish House Mafia will donate one dollar from each ticket sold to support organizations benefiting those affected by the 2001 attacks. Additionally, the band will match the total donation raised.

This upcoming concert is currently the only scheduled show for the group in the U.S. They also have performances lined up at Tomorrowland 2025, the St. Tropez edition of the Palm Tree Festival on July 26, and Creamfields in the U.K. on August 23.

Pre-sale tickets will be available starting July 23 at 10 am ET, with general sales opening on July 25 at the same time. Fans can expect a night filled with groundbreaking music and a unique atmosphere as Swedish House Mafia returns to the U.S.