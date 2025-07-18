Entertainment
Swedish Rock Band Ghost to Debut on The Tonight Show
New York, NY – Swedish rock band Ghost is set to make their debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on July 23. This performance will take place after a headline concert at Madison Square Garden on July 22.
According to the band, “We wish to inform you that Ghost is prepared to put the ROCK in 30 Rock.” They added, “Haunting Studio 6B, Wednesday, July 23, for their Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon debut! Everybody knows, in the middle of the night it feeds!” The band is known for their theatrical performances and unique blend of heavy metal.
The Tonight Show airs at 11:35 p.m. ET, and fans are excited for this appearance. Ghost recently released their new album, Skeletá, in April and is currently on a U.S. tour.
