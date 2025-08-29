Sweetgreen Plans to Replace Carl’s Jr. Building in Goleta

Goleta, California — Sweetgreen, a fast-casual restaurant known for its healthy offerings like kale, salmon, and sweet potatoes, is preparing to take over the Carl’s Jr. building located in the Calle Real Shopping Center.

During a recent Design Review Board meeting, members provided feedback on the restaurant’s building design at 5820 Calle Real. Several board members expressed concerns about the lack of character in the proposed architecture. Architect and board member Dennis Whelan stated he was ‘disturbed’ by the stripped-down design and called for ‘strong architectural character or expression.’

Andrew Lindley, the architect overseeing the project, clarified that the goal was to make minimal alterations to the building, aiming to enhance its openness while preserving the existing red Spanish-style roof.

Board chair Scott Branch suggested that Sweetgreen should consider replacing the Spanish-style roof with a metal roof to align better with the future design of the shopping center.

The proposal includes turning 783 square feet of indoor dining area into a covered outdoor patio, along with the addition of a new wood trellis and outdoor planters. Plans also entail lowering and reshaping the current decorative parapet featuring the Carl’s Jr. logo.

While the existing drive-thru and parking lot will likely remain unchanged, board members recommended a low water-use lawn, a lighter exterior paint color, and an overall design that complements the upcoming renovation of the Calle Real Shopping Center.

The Sweetgreen proposal is set to return to the Design Review Board for further discussions on September 9. As the project is still in the planning phase, the timeline for Carl’s Jr. closure and Sweetgreen’s opening remains uncertain.