News
Sweltering Heat and Thunderstorms Hit Georgia This Week
ATLANTA, Georgia — The work week is expected to start with extreme heat and scattered showers across Georgia, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
A heat advisory is in effect for much of central and eastern Georgia until 8 p.m. Monday, warning residents of heat index values potentially exceeding 105 degrees. In southern regions, figures could soar above 110 degrees.
Temperatures are predicted to reach the mid-90s Monday afternoon, with a perceived temperature over 98 degrees. There’s also a 40% chance of thunderstorms later in the day, potentially bringing gusty winds and heavy rainfall.
“We’ve been in the 90s across North Georgia for a while now,” said Channel 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan. “I don’t see any break to that over the next several days.”
Alongside the heat, high humidity levels will complicate heat management. To combat the heat, residents are advised to limit outdoor activities during peak hours, stay hydrated, and rest in cool locations.
“Drink plenty of fluids and check up on your neighbors and relatives, especially the elderly,” the NWS recommended. They also stressed the importance of recognizing symptoms of heat exhaustion and taking immediate action.
For Tuesday, the NWS warns that another heat advisory may be needed as conditions are expected to remain similarly oppressive.
