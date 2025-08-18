Swiatek and Paolini Clash in Cincinnati Open Final

Cincinnati, Ohio – No. 3 seed Iga Swiatek will compete against No. 7 seed Jasmine Paolini in the final of the Cincinnati Open on Monday, August 18, at 6 p.m. ET. This match marks their sixth encounter, with Swiatek leading the head-to-head record 5-0.

Swiatek, aiming for her 24th career title, has had a dominant tournament, not dropping a single set. She reached her 29th career Hologic WTA Tour final, and her third final of the 2025 season. So far this year, she holds a 48-12 record and a 23-5 record in tour-level finals, including a remarkable 12-1 on outdoor hard courts.

In her semifinal, Swiatek powered past Elena Rybakina with a score of 7-5, 6-3 after an intense 98-minute match. “That was a tough match,” Swiatek said, reflecting on the high pace of play. “I was there to play with intensity and good quality and I am super happy with the performance.” With her win, she also secured her qualification for the WTA Finals Riyadh.

Paolini, seeking her fourth career title, is making her first appearance in the Cincinnati final. She reached this stage after triumphing over Veronika Kudermetova 6-3, 6-7 (2), 6-3. Paolini’s tournament record stands at 33-13 this year, and she has previously beaten two Grand Slam champions in a single tournament.

Both players are set to earn 650 PIF WTA Ranking points and $391,600 just for reaching the final. The champion of the match will receive 1,000 points and a prize of $752,275. If Swiatek loses, she will remain ranked No. 3, while a victory could elevate her back to No. 2.

This final is notable as it is a rematch of last year’s French Open final, which Swiatek won decisively. Both athletes are looking to add a prestigious title to their resumes, with the women’s singles final slated to highlight the evening in Cincinnati.