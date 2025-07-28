Swimmer Dies at Assateague Island Amid Lifeguard Shortage

ASSATEAGUE ISLAND, Maryland/Virginia — An 18-year-old swimmer died at Assateague Island National Seashore on Thursday, July 24, highlighting ongoing concerns about lifeguard staffing at the beach.

The swimmer was near the southern end of the Chincoteague Beach lot at about 4:15 p.m. when a relative alerted a lifeguard that two swimmers were struggling in the water, according to the National Park Service (NPS).

One of the swimmers was rescued, but the 18-year-old was unconscious when pulled from the water. Lifeguards initiated CPR before he was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, NPS officials reported.

The area where the man was swimming was nearly 150 yards from the nearest lifeguarded zone. Despite being a popular beach, the Maryland district of Assateague Island does not have lifeguards on duty.

This incident follows a call from Maryland Senators Chris Van Hollen and Angela Alsobrooks, who emphasized the dangers of insufficient lifeguard staffing in a letter sent previously. “Drownings happen in minutes, and there is no substitute for attentive lifeguards,” they wrote.

The senators urged the Trump administration to fill vacant lifeguard positions after federal budget cuts led to decreased staffing levels. Earlier in February, the administration implemented cost-cutting measures and instituted a hiring freeze.

Ed Stierli, senior director of the Mid-Atlantic region for the National Parks Conservation Association, criticized the lack of lifeguards, stating, “It’s a symptom of the chaos impacting this agency since the beginning of this administration.”

In response to the tragedy, NPS acknowledged that lifeguard shortages are a “nationwide concern,” and they urged swimmers to take necessary precautions due to strong rip currents that are common in the area. In 2024, lifeguards made 24 rescues on Assateague Island.