SI Swimsuit Model Celebrates Five Months of Motherhood with Adorable Post

Los Angeles, CA – A popular SI Swimsuit model recently celebrated five months of motherhood, sharing sweet moments with her newborn in an Instagram post on Tuesday, Dec. 2. The five-time SI model first entered the spotlight through the brand’s Swim Search casting call in 2021.

In her post, she shared 12 candid photos featuring her daughter, whom she shares with husband Jared Goff, the starting quarterback for the Detroit Lions. Capturing the joy of the milestone, she wrote, “5 months of the sweetest silliest little love! 🦋”

The cover photo shows the model in a black and white image, surrounded by a lush field, with Goff lovingly gazing at their daughter as they listened to Van Morrison’s “Warm Love.”

Several fellow models complimented her post. “She is just as beautiful as her mama,” wrote a fellow SI model who appeared in the 2025 issue alongside Goff. Another friend remarked, “Beautiful 🤍” and added, “Playdate soon!”

In July, another SI model welcomed her daughter, Colette Annalise, with her partner, NFL player Christian McCaffrey. She expressed excitement in the comments section, adding, “Omg, her widdle lips! 😍.”

A group of fellow models, photographed by Yu Tsai in Atlantic City, NJ, celebrated the occasion in the comments, with remarks such as “MY HEART IS EXPLODING,” and “Beyond gorgeous! Both of you 😍.”

In mid-September, Goff discussed new motherhood, saying it has been fun to see his wife adjust to her new role. “It’s so fun to see this new side of him, he’s so sweet with her and she lights up when she sees him,” the model shared.

The couple’s daughter joined them during Goff’s game against the Cleveland Browns, where they celebrated a home victory in Week 4. “It’s so fun to feel like a team and experience this stage together,” the model added.