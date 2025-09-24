Swin Cash Named NBA Analyst for Amazon Prime Video’s New Season

NEW ORLEANS, La. — Swin Cash, a celebrated basketball player and executive, is set to join Amazon Prime Video as an NBA front office analyst for the upcoming season. The announcement comes as the NBA prepares to launch its new broadcasting arrangements worth $76 billion with Amazon, ABC/ESPN, and NBC/Peacock.

Cash, a three-time WNBA champion and a member of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, brings unique insights from her experience both on the court and in the front office, where she served as the New Orleans Pelicans‘ senior vice president of basketball operations for six years. Starting this fall, she will contribute as an on-air insider during the NBA season and later as a studio analyst for WNBA games.

“This role is still pretty new, and I’ve got a lot of respect for those who’ve paved the way, especially my girl, Amy Trask,” Cash said. “I’m excited to contribute to an already stacked broadcast team and bring a perspective shaped by my time as a player, analyst, and executive. My goal is to give fans more than the box score, showing how teams think, why decisions get made, and what the process really looks like.”

The hiring of Cash is part of a wider trend, as Amazon enhances its sports broadcasting with experienced athletes. Other notable additions to Amazon’s NBA crew include play-by-play announcers like Ian Eagle and Kevin Harlan, as well as analysts such as Candace Parker and Dwyane Wade.

Cash’s decorated career includes two NCAA championships at the University of Connecticut and two Olympic gold medals with the U.S. women’s basketball team. Despite her success, she hopes to elevate story-driven narratives within WNBA coverage. “Storytelling is so important to bring fans on the journey. When we let people see who these women are, their stories, their grind, their humanity—that’s how you build a connection and grow the audience in a real way,” said Cash.

With the new NBA season set to begin shortly, Cash’s role marks a pivotal change in how basketball commentary is delivered, giving viewers a deeper understanding of the game through the eyes of someone with firsthand experience.