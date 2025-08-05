Swire Properties Reports Stable Occupancy and Development Advances

HONG KONG, China – Swire Properties Limited has released its quarterly operating statement for the second quarter of 2025. The report highlights stable occupancy rates and rental performance across its properties in Hong Kong and Mainland China.

According to the statement, occupancy in Hong Kong’s office spaces remains stable, despite slight fluctuations in rental reversion rates. The performance of retail properties shows mixed results; some locations are witnessing an increase in retail sales while others are experiencing declines.

Additionally, Swire Properties is advancing several development projects in Mainland China, which are expected to be completed between 2026 and 2027. These projects are anticipated to enhance the company’s market positioning and provide growth opportunities.

The latest analyst rating for Swire Pacific’s stock is a Hold, with a price target set at HK$75.00. Investors can find the full list of analyst forecasts for Swire Pacific stock under the ticker HK:0019.

Swire Pacific Limited, based in Hong Kong, operates a diverse portfolio focused on property development and management through its subsidiary, Swire Properties Limited. The company is recognized for its significant presence in the real estate sector, especially in Hong Kong and Mainland China.

Currently, Swire Pacific holds a market capitalization of HK$90.65 billion and an average trading volume of 1,154,215 shares.